Windows Terminal 1.24 focuses on extensions and search

Microsoft has released Windows Terminal 1.24 and previewed version 1.25. The stable version introduces a new Extensions page and improved language support. The preview introduces search functionality in settings, support for the Kitty Keyboard protocol, and a 10-20% improvement in I/O throughput.

Microsoft has released Windows Terminal 1.24 to the stable channel. Microsoft’s command-line tool is released quarterly with major releases, with smaller interim updates focused on stability.

The stable release 1.24 brings three visible improvements. New is a separate Settings page for Extensions, which allows users to manage extensions in a clear overview. In addition, the Command Palette now supports more languages. And finally, the “Synchronized Output” DEC private mode has been added, intended to reduce screen tearing and flickering.

Windows Terminal Preview 1.25: search, keyboard shortcuts, and more languages

The preview version 1.25 currently has four main features. The most notable is the settings search function. In 1.25, users can search through all built-in settings, including color schemes, profiles, extensions, and actions. Microsoft notes that a setting that applies to multiple profiles may appear multiple times in the search results.

Users also have more control over keyboard shortcuts. They can customize actions and define what the New Tab button does. A technical addition is support for the Kitty Keyboard protocol, which provides more accurate keyboard input. Serbian and Ukrainian have also been added as new languages.

Performance improvements and new color schemes

In addition to the main features, the release includes a series of smaller improvements. Previous versions of Windows Terminal, such as 1.22 and 1.23, already introduced a completely rewritten console architecture and improved multi-window support. The new version builds on this with a 10-20% improvement in I/O throughput, thanks to the re-enabling of “guided” optimization during compilation.

The display of Unicode characters has also been improved. In addition, the VS Code Modern Dark and Light color schemes are now included by default, promising consistency for users who work with multiple Microsoft tools.

