Insider build focuses on further AI integration in Windows 11

Microsoft has made a new preview version of Windows 11 available to participants in the Windows Insider Program. These are builds 26220.7522 and 26220.7523, which are being rolled out simultaneously to both the Dev and Beta channels.

With this release, Microsoft is primarily focusing on further integration of AI features into the operating system, in addition to various improvements and bug fixes.

An important theme in this build is the further expansion of Copilot within Windows 11. Microsoft is testing new ways to allow Copilot to work more directly with the operating system, including via the taskbar. This gives users faster access to contextual actions, searches, and system settings without first having to open a separate interface. In addition, Microsoft is experimenting with so-called agents that can perform or guide tasks and make their status visible within the Windows environment.

In addition to Copilot-related innovations, the build also includes changes that are primarily focused on ease of use and accessibility. For example, improvements have been made to the Narrator screen reader, giving users more control over what information is read aloud. Changes have also been made to the touch keyboard and voice typing, with the aim of making these features work more consistently and reliably, especially on devices with touchscreens.

New Discover Windows widget

Microsoft is also introducing a new Discover Windows widget in this preview, which is designed to help users discover features and capabilities within Windows 11. This widget is part of broader efforts to make the operating system more accessible to both new and existing users, without compromising control for experienced professionals.

As usual with Insider builds, this release also includes a series of bug fixes and performance improvements. These relate to the taskbar, Windows Search, Bluetooth connectivity, and parts of File Explorer, among other things. At the same time, Microsoft warns of known issues that are still present in this build, including inconsistent behavior of icons and certain interface elements. The company emphasizes that these builds are primarily intended for testing purposes and not for production environments.

Because this build is available in both the Dev and Beta channels, Insiders temporarily have the option to switch between these channels. Once the development branch moves ahead again with higher build numbers, that switch option will be closed again. Microsoft is thus maintaining the separation between experimental and more stable test versions, while still offering flexibility as long as the builds are identical in content.