Microsoft fixes update error in Windows 10 22H2

Microsoft has fixed an issue that prevented Windows 10 applications from updating via the Microsoft Store. The recently released non-security update KB5046714 has resolved the problem after installation.

Microsoft Windows 10 users were recently experiencing problems updating packaged applications from the Microsoft Store. These included Microsoft Teams, for example, as well as other proprietary applications and those from other providers.

When users tried to update these applications, they often got a “Something happened on our end” – message and then could not update the app.

Microsoft indicates that the problem occurred after the release of a WinAppSDK version, v1.6.2, on Nov. 12. Following complaints from end users, this release was immediately withdrawn again, but a fix was necessary.

A recent non-security update for Windows 10 22H2, KB5046714, fixed this issue, according to Microsoft. This update is separate from all other Windows 10 updates, both the non-security and Patch Tuesday updates.

Not only are Windows 10 users getting additional updates this month, but Windows 11 has also received two in the meantime. These are KB5046740 for Windows 11 24H2 and KB5046732 for Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2.

