Microsoft now pushing full-screen ads to get users to Windows 11

Microsoft has been urging Windows 10 users to buy a new PC and thus switch to Windows 11 for some time, but now even does so with full-screen ads. The exact message may vary from user to user, but the general message is clear: Time to upgrade.

Official support for the popular Windows 10 will end in less than a year. Microsoft has been nagging users for quite some time that it’s time to make the switch. Owners of a computer with the right specs were initially invited to upgrade to Windows 11, but Microsoft stopped doing that, we reported earlier.

The current message, meanwhile, is that it’s better to just buy a new PC, especially given the hardware requirements for Windows 11 (which we shouldn’t exaggerate, by the way). The content of the latest full-screen ads may vary from user to user.

Notifications interrupting work

For example, Ars Technica reports that while some editors are seeing ads about Windows 11’s great gaming capabilities, other users on X are actually getting full-screen ads –or rather warnings– pointing out the ease of migration from Windows 10 to 11. Such messages pop up while users are in the middle of their work.

In other cases, Microsoft is urging owners of older PCs to invest in a Copilot+ PC. In any case, the message is never to upgrade directly to Windows 11 on the same device. Instead, the company says to buy a new PC. Microsoft also points out the potential dangers for those not yet upgrading. When a version of Windows goes end-of-life, it loses all technical support, software updates, and important security fixes.

Support still available in some cases

Incidentally, there are still safe Windows 10 versions to use after October 14, 2025. These fall under LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel) licenses, such as Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019. Support remains available until 2029, although it is unnecessary for non-critical applications to keep lingering on Windows 10 this way.

The new, rather intrusive ads do not mention this possibility. By the way, LTSC support until 2029 only applies to business users, educational institutions, and (semi-)government agencies. Ordinary customers can only extend this support for up to another year. The question is how interesting that really is.

