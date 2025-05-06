Microsoft addresses Windows 11 24H2 update issue

Microsoft has resolved a known issue that prevented Windows 11 24H2 feature updates from rolling out via Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) after installing the April 2025 security updates. Businesses can now use Known Issue Rollback (KIR) to resolve the issue immediately, without waiting for a general update via Windows Update.

Microsoft confirmed the issue with the Windows 11 24H2 update via WSUS at the end of April after reports on online platforms such as Reddit and Microsoft’s own community website. Affected users receive Windows Update Service (wuauserv) error messages with 0x80240069 codes when attempting to update systems running Windows 11 23H2 or Windows 11 22H2.

Business users particularly affected

WSUS, which was introduced almost twenty years ago as Software Update Services (SUS), is designed to help IT administrators defer, approve, and schedule updates for Microsoft products in large enterprise networks. With WSUS, endpoints do not need to retrieve updates from Microsoft servers.

The problem arose specifically on devices that had installed the April 2025 security update, which was released on April 8 (starting with KB5055528). The problem prevents the download of Windows 11 24H2 from starting or completing.

Solution via Known Issue Rollback

Although the fix has not yet been rolled out to all customers via Windows Update, Microsoft is now rolling it out automatically via KIR to all enterprise-managed devices. To address the issue on affected Windows devices in enterprise environments, Windows administrators should install the Known Issue Rollback Group Policy on affected endpoints running Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2.

To implement this policy, use the Group Policy Editor to select the Windows version you want to address in the Local Computer Policy or Domain policy on the domain controller. The group policy setting will be applied after restarting the affected device. Microsoft provides additional guidance for implementing and configuring KIR Group Policies on the documentation website.

Tip: Windows 11 24H2 available to everyone