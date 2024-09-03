Windows 11 24H2 available to everyone

Update, 3/09, 16:08 pm: Microsoft has started rolling out Windows 11 24H2 to all users. It doesn’t appear necessary to have a Copilot+ device to get the feature update. The update is focused on AI and, for example, pins the Copilot app, Microsoft’s AI chat assistant, in the taskbar.

Original, 23/05, 10:35 am: Microsoft is bringing Windows 11 24H2 to test users from the Release Preview Channel, which indicates that the version is almost ready for the general public to use.

In a recently published blog, Microsoft announced the rollout of Windows 11 24H2 to the Release Preview Channel. According to the company, general availability will be available later in 2024. The download is also already available for business users in the Insider Program: “Commercial customers enrolled in the Windows Insider Program for Business can begin validating Windows 11, version 24H2 on PCs in their organizations.”

From Windows 11 24H2, users can expect a significant number of updates. That follows Microsoft’s original idea, in which a major feature update occurs only in the second half of the year. During the rest of the year, the operating system then continues to receive minor updates. Last year, however, Microsoft already deviated from this original plan. Windows 11 23H2 was an unremarkable update.

What is already known about Windows 11 24H2 indicates that the feature update is focused on AI and Copilot. However, updates are also on the way for longer battery life, with the Energy Saver option and better file compression for 7-zip and TAR.

No Windows 12 in 2024

The extensive Windows 11 24H2 update will come at the expense of the release of Windows 12 in 2024, though. Rumours about a release of Windows 12 in 2024 appeared earlier, but Microsoft confirmed early in 2024 that Windows 12 will not appear this year.

