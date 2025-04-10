OpenELA introduces Leapp project for in-place upgrades of Enterprise Linux

OpenELA is extending the functionality of the Leapp upgrade tool to all Enterprise Linux variants. The current upstream version of the open-source project only supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). With this new ‘branch’ of Leapp, OpenELA offers more options for migrating Enterprise Linux operating systems. It also adds several new functions to Leapp.

The development of the Leapp project by OpenELA marks an important step in the further professionalization of the Enterprise Linux ecosystem. According to the parties that form OpenELA (Oracle, CIQ (Rocky Linux), and SUSE), this is a significant advancement. With this announcement, OpenELA, which aims to deliver open source code, tools, and systems to the open source community, adds an essential component. This addition enhances its growing range of Enterprise Linux tools.

Improvements for mission-critical environments

The biggest impact of the new version of Leapp is its ability to make upgrades easier for users of open source Enterprise Linux. Users can now transition to different, newer versions with more ease. However, OpenELA has also added some interesting updates to Leapp. For example, it is now possible to verify kernel compatibility for specific functions. Additionally, it adds options to detect unsupported configurations. Furthermore, the tool now indicates which extra steps users can and sometimes must take before and after an upgrade.

Leapp has also been updated with features specifically aimed at mission-critical environments. One example is the SELinux support that is now built in. SELinux stands for Security-Enhanced Linux and includes a kernel module that offers extra security, such as Mandatory Access Controls (MAC). It will also be possible to perform upgrades with FIPS mode enabled. This is important for organizations that must comply with FIPS. They are only allowed to use cryptography approved by FIPS. Further updates will provide more support for connected network storage. There is also support for upgrades with fast kexec reboots.

Expanded support for RHEL alternatives

The work that OpenELA has done, resulting in the new version of Leapp, is important for end users. Leapp now ensures that all Enterprise Linux users can use it for upgrades. This includes those who do not work with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). This is an important expansion compared to the upstream version, which only supports RHEL systems.

Today’s news fits with the objectives of OpenELA, which was set up by Oracle, CIQ, and SUSE after Red Hat wanted to force users of the free CentOS towards the paid RHEL. They did this by pulling the plug on CentOS. OpenELA wants to keep Enterprise Linux completely open source with fast updates, secure fixes, transparency, and community support. It guarantees that it will remain free and truly open source for everyone.

