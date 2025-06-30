OpenAI eases pressure on staff as Meta headhunts key personnel

OpenAI is set to review its compensation structure after several top researchers defected to rival Meta.

In an internal Slack memo, Mark Chen, head of research at OpenAI, assured staff that the company is actively working to keep the team together. According to an internal Slack message seen by tech magazine Wired, Chen described the departure of colleagues as a personal attack. He said it felt like someone had broken into their home and taken something valuable.

The message came shortly after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recruited four senior researchers from OpenAI for his superintelligence lab. Chen said that he, CEO Sam Altman (photo), and other top executives are in intensive talks with employees who have received offers from outside the company. According to him, OpenAI is more proactive than ever, compensation is being reviewed, and creative ways to retain talent are being explored.

Equal treatment of staff remains important

Despite efforts to convince employees to stay, Chen emphasized that he values fairness. Retaining staff should not come at the expense of equal treatment within the team, he said.

Competition for AI specialists has intensified significantly in Silicon Valley in recent months. Altman said in a podcast that Meta is offering extremely high signing bonuses, up to $100 million, according to him. Sources within OpenAI confirm that these amounts are accurate in some cases. Zuckerberg is said to be personally involved in approaching candidates, according to reports in The Wall Street Journal.

A source at Meta confirmed to Wired that their recruitment campaign is focused on researchers from OpenAI and Google. According to the same source, there is no formal expansion of salary scales, but in practice there is no longer an upper limit for exceptional talent.

Unrest at OpenAI

There is palpable unrest within OpenAI. According to sources, employees sometimes work 80 hours a week. To give the team some breathing space, the company will largely close its doors next week. However, the management will continue to work. Chen and other leaders called on the team not to be rushed by external pressure. They offered themselves as a point of contact for anyone with doubts.

Chen also expressed concerns about the short-term focus within OpenAI and called for renewed attention to the long-term goal. That remains the realization of artificial general intelligence. He referred to clashes with Meta as a side issue. Sam Altman responded with praise for Chen’s leadership and expressed his gratitude for his efforts.