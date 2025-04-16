JetBrains makes the Junie coding agent available

JetBrains has made the AI agent Junie available to all users of its IDEs. This virtual assistant is designed to assist with various tasks directly in the development environment.

JetBrains Junie was developed in collaboration with Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s LLM’s. The agent can perform complex tasks that would normally take hours of work. In the latest version, Junie has been improved to perform even more complex tasks and offer more control for a true human-in-the-loop approach.

In addition to increasing productivity, Junie is designed to raise the bar for code quality. This means that users can save time and write better code at the same time. Junie is currently compatible with IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate, PyCharm Professional, WebStorm and GoLand, with support for PhpStorm, RustRover and RubyMine in the near future.

Improved AI Assistant

In addition to introducing Junie, JetBrains has also released a new version of the AI Assistant. This update includes major improvements designed to speed up coding workflows and reduce repetitive tasks. The AI Assistant now supports developers throughout the entire development process.

The new version offers extensive model options, including support for the latest Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Google Gemini 2.5 Pro models. Integration with local models has also been improved for more privacy and control.

In addition, the update provides improved code completion and greater context awareness for more accurate suggestions tailored to the project. The new editing mode allows for seamless editing of multiple files from the chat interface, making complex changes and code maintenance easier.

Tip: JetBrains now also supports Claude, OpenAI o1 and local AI