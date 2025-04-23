Docker expands AI capabilities with MCP tools

The Docker MCP Catalog and Docker MCP Toolkit are built around the emerging Model Context Protocol. These tools are designed to bring developers’ typical Docker experience to the AI ecosystem, with an emphasis on simplicity and security.

The MCP Catalog will be integrated into Docker Hub. This catalog provides developers a central place to discover verified and curated MCP tools. In addition, Docker is launching the MCP Toolkit, which allows developers to run, authenticate, and manage MCP tools with the ease of use they’ve come to expect from Docker.

Partnerships

Docker is partnering with well-known names in the cloud, developer, and AI worlds to form a secure ecosystem for MCP tools. Partners include Elastic, Heroku, New Relic, and Stripe. From Docker Desktop to the MCP clients Docker AI Agent, Claude, and Cursor, integrating AI agents into daily workflows should be easier.

Developers can access more than 100 MCP servers directly from the Docker Desktop extension. These servers are also hosted on Docker Hub and include verified instructions for running them with any MCP client. The goal is to make building with AI as easy, secure, and familiar as any other app workflow.

Built on a trusted foundation

Docker MCP Catalog is built on the scale and reliability of Docker Hub. Future releases will enable teams to publish and manage their own MCP servers with full enterprise controls, including Registry Access Management (RAM) and Image Access Management (IAM).

Companies can sign up to be part of the development of these MCP tools and help shape how the world will build with AI and MCPs.

Tip: Docker Model Runner makes running LLMs locally easier