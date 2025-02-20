Dutch SURF realizes 400G network connection for scientific research

SURF has reached an important milestone for scientific research by implementing the OpenZR+ network. The new 400G connection between Groningen and Dwingeloo increases bandwidth from 10 to 400 Gigabits per second, providing sharper images of space.

Educational association SURF is realizing OpenZR+ in collaboration with ASTRON, the Dutch institute for radio astronomy. The upgrade should therefore be a leap forward for astronomers working with the LOFAR telescope, which is made for low frequencies.

“For astronomers working with the LOFAR telescope, the network upgrade means that they can now study the universe in even greater detail. LOFAR (Low Frequency Array) is the world’s largest radio telescope operating at the lowest frequencies observable from Earth. The telescope consists of thousands of small antennas spread across Europe,” SURF explains about the application.

Technology advantages

The new link uses 400G-ZR optics, resulting in a more efficient network with fewer components. The new network allows LOFAR to send more signals simultaneously to a central computer. The computer then processes the data into images of space. The greater bandwidth allows it to do it faster and in higher quality, which makes for sharper LOFAR images.

400G-ZR optics amplifies the signal in the network without separate transponders. This results in fewer intermediate components, which in turn lowers the network’s complexity. As a result, SURF expects less chance of failure, simpler network management, and lower costs due to more efficient equipment. In addition, power consumption decreases.

