VAST Data and Nebius collaborate on AI cloud infrastructure

VAST Data and Nebius are partnering to develop an AI cloud environment that enables scalable and efficient processing of AI and machine learning workloads.

Nebius, an AI infrastructure provider, is expanding its AI cloud with VAST Data’s technology as part of the partnership. This will meet the growing demand for advanced computing power and efficient data storage. Using a Disaggregated Shared-Everything (DASE) architecture and an exabyte-scale DataStore, they are creating an infrastructure that delivers high performance and offers multi-tenant security and reliability.

Optimizing AI infrastructure

The collaboration focuses on improving various aspects of AI infrastructure. For example, modern computing power and a scalable data platform are being deployed to enable large-scale AI computations. It also makes the cloud environment more flexible, allowing companies to expand capacity based on their needs. It also ensures efficient movement of data between different locations and systems. A global namespace in the cloud will enable businesses to seamlessly share and move their data between on-premises, cloud and edge environments.

A key part of the collaboration is optimizing data management. Nebius will leverage a multimodal database that supports transactional and analytical applications, allowing for better processing of large amounts of unstructured data. This helps companies gain faster access to relevant information for their AI models. The database supports countless vectors, allowing organizations to search more efficiently, index and analyze within their entire data set.

Further work is underway on an infrastructure that simplifies AI integration. Faster access to large data sets will allow companies to train, refine, and apply their AI models more efficiently, making implementing AI technology into business processes less complex and time-consuming.

Background of the collaboration

The collaboration between Nebius and VAST Data came about after a proof-of-concept in which several technologies were evaluated. Based on the test results, it was decided to implement VAST Data’s technology on a larger scale within Nebius’ AI cloud. According to both parties, this collaboration enables companies to develop and apply AI solutions faster and more cost-effectively.

