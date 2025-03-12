Netherlands gets first quantum computer in Amsterdam data center

The Netherlands will house the first quantum computer in Digital Realty’s AMS17 data center at the Amsterdam Science Park. The computer, located next to the national supercomputer Snellius, is being realized through a collaboration between Digital Realty and SURF.

The quantum computer, co-funded by the EuroHPC JU program, will contain a minimum of 16 physical qubits. Qubits form the basis of quantum computers because they can exist simultaneously in a combination of both states “0” and “1” of the binary bits of traditional computers. This allows quantum computers to perform multiple calculations simultaneously, making them more powerful for certain problems than traditional computers. For example, they can be used for scientific calculations around climate change.

Its placement next to the Snellius supercomputer was strategically chosen to enable hybrid applications. Digital Realty and SURF hope to support researchers, companies and students with hybrid capabilities combining quantum and traditional supercomputing technologies through the integrated setup.

Unique data center challenges

Housing a quantum computer presents specific challenges. Qubits require specific conditions, including precise temperature control and protection against electromagnetic interference.

SURF’s Innovation Manager Lab Axel Berg emphasizes that collaboration with Digital Realty is crucial to the success of this installation, given the complex requirements of quantum computing systems. “Colocation of a quantum computer in a professional data center is very different from standard ICT equipment in terms of setup, requirements and procedures. This is why our cooperation with Digital Realty is enormously important in making the installation and operation of such a system a success,” Berg said.

Also read: How Digital Realty is achieving sustainability at scale