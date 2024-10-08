New DataCore tool helps with NIS2 compliance

DataCore’s solution supports improving cybersecurity as a step toward NIS2 compliance.

The European directive is about to take final effect on Oct. 17. On that day, EU member states must have translated the regulation into national legislation. Some countries are still behind and will implement the law later. Nevertheless, specific rules apply, especially for companies operating in multiple European countries.

Compared to the earlier NIS directive, NIS2 expands the scope of application to more sectors and can impose harsher penalties for non-compliance. The directive introduces stringent requirements in cyber risk management, incident handling, data security, and business continuity. These rules are binding on EU countries and also affect global partners.

DataCore offers support on the road to compliance with its new NIS2 tool. The tool can help with prevention, detection, and recovery, emphasizing building cyber resilience by improving redundancy measures. This should minimize downtime and data loss during disruptive incidents.

The tool achieves this through a strong focus on information security, with options such as encryption, immutability, and access and authentication controls. Data integrity checks and audit logs ensure traceability from a compliance standpoint.

In addition, DataCore contributes to high availability, including through multiple replication. It also simplifies recovery from remote locations during outages or cyberattacks.

