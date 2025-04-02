SolarWinds introduces new tools for IT resilience

The tools combine observability, incident handling, and service management with AI automation. This helps IT teams solve problems faster and ensures business continuity in complex hybrid IT environments.

An important part of the announcement is the integration of Squadcast Incident Response into the SolarWinds portfolio. Squadcast, which SolarWinds recently acquired, brings people, processes and technology together with a proactive approach to incident handling. The platform uses AI to filter alerts, offers on-call management and enables standardized runbooks.

The solution also integrates with Microsoft Teams and Slack for faster collaboration during incidents. According to SolarWinds, this leads to a significant improvement in the identification and resolution time of problems, which is necessary to minimize downtime and maintain operational resilience.

Improved observability

SolarWinds Observability has been expanded with deeper insights into hybrid IT environments, including better monitoring of GCP, AWS, Azure and on-premises infrastructures. The new AI-powered Log Insights feature extracts critical information from large amounts of log data, enabling faster discovery of patterns, anomalies and trends that can indicate potential problems.

In addition, the Root Cause Assist feature helps identify the underlying causes of problems by analyzing data and providing rich, contextual insights. This automates and accelerates the analysis of application performance problems, an essential element for companies striving for minimal disruptions.

The new improvements in the SolarWinds portfolio are now available, with implementation options tailored to the needs of organizations of all sizes.