Arctic Wolf aims to reduce the cost of cyber incidents by up to 70 percent

Organizations should be able to save up to 70 percent on cyber incidents. This would be possible with Arctic Wolf’s Incident360 Retainer thanks to a new payment model.

Arctic Wolf is thus putting an end to service hour retainers, which, according to the company, lead to undesirable trade-offs between preparation and response to cyber incidents. Organizations must estimate in advance how many hours will be needed to cover an incident.

Flexible support

Arctic Wolf’s new Incident360 Retainer is designed to eliminate this dilemma. The security company talks about end-to-end coverage for a major cybersecurity incident, without organizations being forced to allocate service hours. Instead, customers receive expert support in preparing for cyber incidents, with contractually agreed rapid response times of up to one hour.

“With the rise of AI, cyber attackers are able to launch complex attacks at scale faster than ever before. For most organizations, it’s no longer a question of if they will be attacked, but when,” said Dan Schiappa, President of Technology and Services at Arctic Wolf. “With the Arctic Wolf Incident360 Retainer, customers can prepare and respond to threats quickly and effectively. They don’t have to allocate hours or choose between preparation and action. This is a smarter, more resilient approach to staying ahead of modern threats.”

This development builds on Arctic Wolf’s earlier introduction of incident response services in Europe, where the company already relied on a subscription-based model rather than pre-purchased service hours.

Key features

The Incident360 Retainer includes several key components that help organizations be better prepared for cyber incidents:

The Incident Response (IR) Dashboard and Planner together provide a central interface for initiating IR operations, managing preparations, and creating plans. This allows organizations to identify key contacts, organize information about company assets, track planning progress, and securely store critical documents outside the company network.

The Cyber Resilience Assessment enables companies to gain insight into how well they are prepared in the area of cybersecurity. This is done using established frameworks such as NIST CSF 1.1/2.0 and CIS Critical Controls v8. This assessment can be shared with cyber insurers, which can contribute to more favorable coverage and renewal terms.

In addition, the service offers Incident-Specific Runbooks, step-by-step workflows developed by experts for various types of high-risk incidents, including ransomware and Business Email Compromise (BEC).

With the Incident360 Retainer Plus option, organizations also gain access to Expert Guidance, where Arctic Wolf experts guide internal teams through customized incident scenarios and offer personal sessions to jointly develop an incident response plan.

Proven results

Arctic Wolf says it has already built an impressive track record in incident response. The company claims that affiliated organizations recover from incidents 15 percent faster than the industry average, while ransomware demands are reduced by 92 percent on average.