Arctic Wolf acquires UpSight Security for ransomware prevention in Aurora

Arctic Wolf will expand the Aurora endpoint platform with ransomware prevention and rollback capabilities through the acquisition of UpSight Security.

While effective detection and response remain essential, Arctic Wolf recognizes that the speed and sophistication of modern ransomware campaigns make prevention more important than ever. The need for endpoint protection that stops attacks before encryption or data theft begins is growing rapidly.

New weapons against ransomware

Arctic Wolf is therefore acquiring UpSight Security to take its endpoint security to the next level. After the integration, Aurora Endpoint Security will have access to patented technology that runs predictive AI models on devices themselves. These models analyze billions of endpoint events to recognize and stop malicious behavior in real time. Aurora is based on technology from BlackBerry Cylance, which was acquired at the end of 2024.

The enhanced capabilities should enable organizations to stop ransomware before encryption or exfiltration occurs. In addition, compromised hosts can be isolated more quickly, and the rollback feature offers recovery of affected systems. Arctic Wolf emphasizes that the investment aligns with its strategy to continuously evolve the Aurora Platform as the complexity of modern attacks increases.

Dan Schiappa, president of Technology and Services at Arctic Wolf, explains: “Since the launch of Aurora Endpoint Security, we’ve continued to invest in and advance our endpoint capabilities to deliver industry-leading efficacy and world-class protection.” With the addition of specialized AI ransomware prevention, Arctic Wolf is taking the next step in endpoint protection.