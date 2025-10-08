Kaseya acquires INKY for AI-driven email security

Kaseya is acquiring INKY to better equip managed service providers (MSPs) against advanced phishing attacks. INKY’s technology combines generative AI with behavioral analysis to protect users in real time.

For MSPs, the acquisition means they can better protect their customers against one of the most common attack vectors. Email remains the most popular way for cybercriminals to infiltrate companies.

By joining Kaseya, INKY can take its innovation to the next level. Kaseya’s scale, data, and R&D capabilities strengthen the technology and make email communication more secure.

New weapons against phishing

INKY distinguishes itself from traditional email security solutions with a unique approach. Instead of simply blocking suspicious messages, the platform helps users make better decisions. The technology alerts them to potential risks directly in their inbox.

The solution uses generative AI and behavioral analysis to recognize even the most sophisticated phishing and impersonation attacks. New threats such as conversation hijacking and QR code phishing can also be detected. INKY aims to stay ahead of attackers by understanding the intent behind messages, not just their content.

“Kaseya is committed to being the indispensable partner that helps MSPs lead in this next chapter of IT and security,” says CEO Rania Succar. The company promises that INKY’s AI technology will become even more effective through integration with Kaseya’s platform.

The combination gives INKY access to data from Kaseya’s global ecosystem. This should lead to improved threat correlation, faster response times, and smarter AI insights.

INKY is offered both as a standalone product and as part of Kaseya 365 User. This allows MSPs to choose the implementation that best suits their customers.

