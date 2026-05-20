Mistral AI acquires industrial AI specialist

Mistral AI is acquiring the Austrian company Emmi AI. With this acquisition, the French AI player gains specialized expertise in industrial simulations and so-called Physics AI. Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Linz-based Emmi AI was founded as recently as late 2024 and is already achieving an exit, reports Computerwoche. The company develops AI models for industrial engineering, accelerating simulations and development processes across sectors such as energy, automotive, semiconductors, and aviation.

Emmi AI’s technology focuses on applications such as real-time simulations, digital twins, and complex physical calculations. With this move, Mistral AI is positioning itself more firmly in the market for industrial software and engineering platforms, where other AI and chip companies are also investing amid growing demand for AI-supported design and manufacturing processes.

Focus on industrial applications

The acquisition fits into Mistral AI’s broader strategy to reduce its reliance on generative AI for chatbots and text applications. The French company is increasingly positioning itself as a European alternative to American AI platforms while actively seeking to expand into industrial applications.

According to Mistral AI, the combination of generative AI and Physics AI should yield an integrated platform for engineering and simulation. In doing so, the company is reviewing applications from the aerospace, automotive, and semiconductor industries, among others.

More than thirty researchers and engineers from Emmi AI are joining Mistral AI’s Science and Applied AI teams. Additionally, Linz will become an official Mistral AI office, joining existing locations in Paris, London, Amsterdam, Munich, San Francisco, and Singapore, among others.

Expansion in Europe

Mistral AI says it intends to further expand its investments in Europe. It specifically mentions Austria, Germany, and Lithuania, where parts of the Emmi team are based. The company plans to hire additional researchers and engineers there.

According to CEO Arthur Mensch, the acquisition strengthens Mistral AI’s position in industrial AI. Chief Science Officer Guillaume Lample highlights real-time simulations and advanced digital twins as key application areas for the combined technology.