Zscaler acquires AI security firm Symmetry Systems

Zscaler is acquiring Symmetry Systems to expand its security platform with technology that provides insight into how AI agents, applications, and data sources communicate with each other within organizations.

The acquisition specifically addresses a problem that is becoming increasingly relevant as companies deploy generative AI and autonomous AI agents on a larger scale: traditional access control falls short once software independently performs actions on behalf of users.

Symmetry Systems develops so-called access graph technology. This enables organizations to map out which human and non-human identities have access to systems and data, which permissions are actually being used, and how data flows through various applications. To do this, the technology collects access logs from cloud environments, SaaS services, data sources, and AI systems.

SiliconANGLE also reports that Symmetry Systems not only scans public cloud environments and SaaS platforms but also supports on-premises infrastructure and so-called air-gapped systems that are not connected to the internet for security reasons. The platform automatically classifies datasets by sensitivity and continuously monitors for anomalous access patterns and changes in data.

According to Zscaler, this insight is a necessary complement to existing Zero Trust security. While traditional identity and access management systems are primarily designed around fixed user groups and relatively stable permission structures, AI agents operate much more dynamically, the company says. They use temporary identities, act autonomously, and can communicate with one another or access multiple data sources simultaneously.

Greater insight into AI agent behavior

Zscaler aims to integrate Symmetry Systems’ technology with its Zero Trust Exchange platform. This should enable organizations, for example, to see why an AI agent is requesting certain data, which systems are involved, and on behalf of which user or application this is happening. Based on this, the platform can automatically intervene when behavior deviates from established security rules.

According to the companies, the technology can also help gain faster insight into the impact of stolen login credentials or ransomware attacks. Compliance teams could also use the software to verify whether datasets comply with privacy laws and industry-specific security regulations.

Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry argues that existing access control models are not sufficiently scalable for environments where millions of AI agents may be active. According to him, understanding the relationships between identities, applications, and data will become a fundamental part of future AI security.

Symmetry Systems also sees a shift emerging in enterprise security. CEO Mohit Tiwari says that traditional security models, which are heavily focused on endpoints or network perimeters, are becoming less effective as AI systems operate with increasing autonomy. According to him, this is shifting the focus toward identities and data flows.

With this acquisition, Zscaler is responding to a broader trend within the cybersecurity sector. Vendors are increasingly trying to adapt their platforms for AI environments where not only users but also software agents independently request access to systems and data. In particular, there is a growing need to understand which AI processes are active, what permissions they use, and what risks arise from them.

Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed. According to Zscaler, the transaction is expected to close in the coming days, subject to customary conditions.