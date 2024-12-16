Arctic Wolf adds BlackBerry Cylance EPP/EDR to open platform

Arctic Wolf acquires BlackBerry Cylance to add new endpoint prevention, detection and response capabilities to its platform.

The open-XDR Aurora platform for Security Operations Centers (SOCs) analyzes trillions of security events every week. To do this, the platform integrates with the endpoint security tools companies use, including Cylance. SOC teams receive notifications within Aurora about advanced threats, which remarkably often occur through endpoints. According to Arctic Wolf data, about 95 percent of SOC investigations are conducted based on telemetry from endpoints.

By now acquiring Cylance for $160 million (€153 million), Arctic Wolf aims to further grow the Aurora platform into an overarching platform capable of fighting endpoint attacks. The AI models and techniques used by Cylance EPP/EDR are capable of stopping 98 percent of attacks before they actually occur, according to Arctic Wolf.

Open approach remains

“Security has an operations and effectiveness problem and endpoint solutions alone have failed to live up to the outcomes they have promised for years,” said Arctic Wolf CEO Nick Schneider. “By incorporating Cylance’s endpoint security capabilities into our open-XDR Aurora platform, we will be addressing a rampant need for a truly unified, effective security operations that delivers better outcomes for customers. We believe we will be able to rapidly eliminate alert fatigue, reduce total risk exposure, and help customers unlock further value with our warranty and insurability programs.”

For Arctic Wolf, it is important to emphasize that despite its direct move into the endpoint security market, it remains an open platform. As such, Aurora will continue to support and expand all existing integrations. Adding Cylance makes Aurora a broader platform with more direct endpoint options, while remaining fully compatible with other tools.

Arctic Wolf expects the acquisition to be fully completed within a few months.

