ICC hit by “sophisticated and targeted” cyberattack

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on Monday that it had been hit by an “advanced and targeted” cyberattack that took place at the end of last week. The organization says it has now limited the impact.

The attack was confirmed by the ICC’s internal warning systems, which, according to the organization, “quickly detected, confirmed, and contained” what is described as a “new, advanced, and targeted cybersecurity incident.” The incident took place last week, according to the statement on the ICC website.

The Hague-based court is currently conducting an organization-wide impact analysis. Steps are already being taken to counter any consequences of the incident.

Second attack in two years

This is not the first time the ICC has been the target of a large-scale cyber intrusion. In September 2023, the criminal court announced that attackers had hacked its systems in what was then characterized as an “unprecedented” espionage attempt.

The perpetrator is unknown, but it is clear that the ICC is facing turbulent times. For example, the court has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes during the conflict in Gaza. The court is also under increased pressure due to recent Microsoft blockades following US sanctions. Incidentally, the Redmond-based company claims that the ICC itself has never been restricted in its functionality.

Broader context

The ICC is also investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine and Georgia. In March 2023, it issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. Russia does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction and has itself issued arrest warrants against senior ICC judges. Without knowing who is behind the ICC attack, Russia is always a candidate in a Western cyber incident. However, like all other suggestions of potential attackers, this is guesswork.

In any case, the ICC emphasizes that transparency about such incidents is essential for the continuity of its “critical mandate of justice and accountability.”