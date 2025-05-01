Russian hackers attack Dutch Corendon and Arriva

Russian DDoS attacks have hit travel company Corendon and transport company Arriva. The hackers, who call themselves NoName, seem to be pointing to Dutch aid to Ukraine as the reason for the digital attacks.

The attacks follow previous actions that targeted Dutch provinces and municipalities. The hackers said it was “time to visit the Netherlands again” and added, to “remind you how the help of the Kyiv regime ends.” The cybercriminals are openly referring to their pro-Russian motives.

List of targets

The attack came as something of a surprise to Corendon. The tour operator saw its website go down at 8 a.m., preventing customers from booking for several hours. After a few hours, the situation was under control. The travel company says passenger check-in and service at destinations were unaffected. The travel company says the motives remain unclear, as no explanation has been given.

Arriva had already seen the attack coming. A list of Dutch companies that are being systematically attacked is circulating. A spokeswoman for the transport company confirmed to De Telegraaf that the website was only partially available. It is striking that the hackers seem to be working through their targets in alphabetical order.

