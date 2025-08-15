Telecom company Colt hit by cyber attack

Telecom company Colt Technology Services has been dealing with a cyber incident since August 12 that has taken important customer systems offline. The company is working around the clock to restore the affected infrastructure.

The disruption mainly affects customers who depend on number hosting and porting activities via the Voice API platform. Several other customer systems, including Colt Online, are also temporarily unavailable. Customers who use the Colt Online portal can only contact the company by email or phone for the time being. The company warns that response times may be longer than usual.

Colt Technology Services confirmed that it has detected a cyber incident on an internal system. The company emphasizes that this system is separate from its customer infrastructure. “We detected the cyber incident on an internal system. This system is separate from our customer infrastructure,” the company said in a status update.

As a precautionary measure, several systems were proactively taken offline, which led to the disruption of customer support services.

Daily recovery work

In the first few days after the incident, Colt communicated cautiously about the exact nature of the problem. It was only later confirmed that it was indeed a cyber incident and not a regular technical malfunction.

Since discovering the incident, Colt has been working with external cybersecurity experts on the recovery. The technical team is doing everything possible to get the affected systems back up and running.

Colt has informed the relevant authorities about the incident, as required for such security incidents. The company emphasizes that the safety of its customers, employees, and business operations is its top priority.

Tip: China: US exploited Microsoft leak for cyberattacks