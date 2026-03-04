Eurofiber and Colt want quantum-secure connections

During Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Eurofiber and Colt Technology Services announced a new collaborative initiative focused on Quantum Key Distribution (QKD).

With this project, the two network companies aim to establish a quantum-secure fiber optic connection between the financial districts of Amsterdam, London, and Brussels. The connection is intended to protect financial institutions against future cyberattacks that may be made possible by quantum computers.

The initiative focuses on a so-called cross-carrier QKD implementation. This involves combining networks from different operators to form a secure corridor between multiple countries. Eurofiber and Colt are building on their existing collaboration. They want to use their infrastructure to set up a pan-European quantum-secure connection. According to the companies, the connection should enable banks, trading platforms, and other parties in the financial sector to transport sensitive data securely without compromising latency or network performance.

QKD as a response to future quantum threats

The announcement is part of a broader development within the telecom sector. Providers are anticipating the potential impact of quantum computers on existing encryption methods. Traditional cryptography could become vulnerable when quantum computers achieve sufficient computing power. QKD is seen as a technology that can offer protection against this, because encryption keys are shared via quantum mechanical principles. Attempts to eavesdrop on these keys would be immediately detectable.

According to Phaedra Kortekaas, managing director of Eurofiber Netherlands, the collaboration shows that secure digital infrastructure is increasingly dependent on partnerships between network parties. She argues that the combination of knowledge and infrastructure of both companies should lead to solutions that help organizations prepare for future threats. Kortekaas says that the joint infrastructure is intended to provide customers with a secure basis for digital services. This is particularly important in an era in which quantum technology is set to play a greater role.

Colt also emphasizes that the collaboration is intended to accelerate the transition to quantum-secure networks. Peter Coppens, vice president of infrastructure and connectivity solutions at Colt Technology Services, says that both companies share a vision for the future of connectivity. According to him, that future requires networks that are not only fast and reliable, but also resistant to new forms of cyber threats. Coppens argues that the combination of Colt’s low-latency network services and Eurofiber’s extensive fiber optic network forms the basis for broader adoption of QKD in Europe.

European ecosystem for quantum-secure communication

According to the companies, the connection between Amsterdam, London, and Brussels should be a first step toward a larger European ecosystem for quantum-secure communication. The financial sector in particular is seen as a logical first user. This is due to the high security requirements and the large volumes of sensitive data exchanged between financial markets.

Quantum Key Distribution uses quantum technology to generate and share encryption keys. These keys form the basis for data encryption that criminals cannot theoretically intercept without being detected. QKD thus provides an additional layer of security on top of existing network security. According to Eurofiber and Colt, the technology can be rolled out via existing fiber optic infrastructure. This makes large-scale implementation possible without having to build entirely new networks.