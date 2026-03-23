Fortinet adds AI and post-quantum security to FortiOS 8.0

Fortinet has released a new version of its network security operating system. With FortiOS 8.0, the vendor is focusing on three themes that are becoming increasingly important in IT environments: the use of AI, the continued expansion of networks beyond the traditional data center, and the rise of quantum computing.

According to Fortinet, the new version brings together features that were previously often deployed separately. CEO Ken Xie states that organizations are increasingly combining AI, cloud environments, and encrypted communication, making it harder to maintain an overview and scale security without adding extra complexity.

The launch is part of a broader market trend in which vendors are integrating network and security functionality more closely. At the same time, organizations are increasingly looking to reduce the number of tools they use, even as their infrastructure becomes more complex.

A key component of FortiOS 8.0 is the emphasis on the use of AI within organizations. Companies are experimenting extensively with generative AI and autonomous systems, but do not always have a clear view of their usage. Fortinet is adding features designed to increase that visibility, including by distinguishing between approved and unapproved AI services.

In addition, the platform includes mechanisms designed to prevent sensitive information from being shared via AI applications. Fortinet is also working to provide greater visibility into communication between AI systems, an aspect that is often only partially addressed in existing security models.

At the management level, Fortinet is focusing on further automation. AI-driven features are being added to the platform to support management tasks and help analyze issues in firewall and SD-WAN environments. In doing so, the vendor is addressing the shortage of specialized security professionals.

SASE remains important in evolving networks

In addition to AI, SASE remains a key component of the strategy. With FortiOS 8.0, Fortinet expands the capabilities to place network and security functions closer to users or applications, for example within on-premises data centers. This can be relevant for organizations subject to regulations regarding data storage and processing.

Changes are also being implemented in the area of connectivity. For instance, there are enhancements to SD-WAN functionality and techniques aimed at improving the availability and performance of connections, particularly for business-critical applications.

A third pillar is the introduction of support for post-quantum cryptography. With this, Fortinet aims to anticipate a future in which quantum computers could undermine existing encryption methods. According to the company, the new version includes, among other things, changes to key exchange and authentication.

The necessity of such measures is still a matter of debate, as practical applications of quantum computers remain limited for the time being. At the same time, attention is growing regarding potential long-term risks, prompting vendors to take proactive steps.

With FortiOS 8.0, Fortinet brings together a broad set of innovations in a single release. The extent to which organizations embrace this approach depends in part on whether they choose to further consolidate their security stack or continue working with solutions from different vendors.