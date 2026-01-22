Keyfactor and IBM accelerate quantum-secure transition

Keyfactor and IBM Consulting are launching a joint solution that helps companies map their cryptographic systems and prepare for post-quantum cryptography. The collaboration combines Keyfactor’s automation platform with IBM’s quantum-safe expertise.

Cryptography is the invisible foundation of every digital interaction, but it remains one of the most vulnerable components in modern businesses. Certificates, keys, algorithms, and protocols are spread across infrastructure, networks, and applications, often without clear control. This lack of oversight makes organizations vulnerable to outages and security risks, especially as quantum computing draws nearer.

The new solution is designed to help companies move from reactive crypto management to an automated, quantum-safe approach. “Cryptography sits at the center of every digital interaction, yet most enterprises struggle to see or understand the full scope of their cryptographic footprint,” said Ted Shorter, Chief Technology Officer at Keyfactor.

Four pillars for crypto modernization

The collaboration focuses on four key areas. First, automatic detection of cryptographic assets in on-premises, cloud, and DevOps environments, resulting in a complete inventory and Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM).

In addition, the solution combines IBM’s governance expertise with the Quantum Safe Migration Orchestrator and Keyfactor’s risk insights for structured risk analysis and recovery planning. Keyfactor’s EJBCA, SignServer, and Command solutions provide quantum-ready PKI and automated certificate management.

Finally, IBM Consulting helps establish sustainable governance models, including cryptographic Centers of Excellence and KPIs for quantum-safe transformation.

The joint solution follows guidelines from NIST, the EU, and global PQC standards. This should provide companies with a phased modernization path, from initial discovery to long-term crypto agility.

