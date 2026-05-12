RHEL 10.2: post-quantum, AI, and Long-Life Add-on

At the Red Hat Summit, a major upgrade to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is revealed, with versions 10.2 and 9.8 on the horizon. What can businesses expect from the operating system? We outline the most important changes.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and 9.8 strengthen security against quantum threats by integrating quantum-resistant algorithms approved by the U.S. NIST. NIST can offer organizations confidence in this area because it is known for its commitment to standards. RHEL will therefore utilize Red Hat Certificate System 11.0. This introduces quantum-resistant signatures to protect organizations against so-called “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks.

On the security front, Red Hat is also releasing a tech preview of sealed images, a feature that operates via image mode. This allows administrators to cryptographically sign container images, ensuring that systems boot only verified images that the customer has personally approved. This is particularly useful for environments where the underlying host cannot be fully trusted. Furthermore, companies that use CrowdStrike alongside Red Hat will gain access to more than 2,300 new malware signatures, enhancing detection capabilities.

AI-driven automation and MCP servers

Another notable feature of the releases is the expansion of Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. These are now available as a tech preview for Red Hat Satellite and as a developer preview for RHEL itself and Red Hat Lightspeed. Through these MCP servers, AI agents can securely communicate with RHEL systems, leveraging real-time data and Red Hat’s built-in expertise. Administrators can thus manage their Linux environment using natural language, with automated, multi-step workflows providing support.

In addition, Red Hat is introducing an AI-driven upgrade experience, powered by the Ansible Automation Platform. System upgrades have traditionally been difficult and time-consuming. With the new RHEL upgrade system role, available as a Red Hat Ansible Certified Content Collection, in-place upgrades are automated via a “fail fast then iterate” approach. This is intended to minimize downtime and reduce human error.

“Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and 9.8 directly address the balancing act between the speed of AI innovation and the rigors of enterprise security, turning complex operational hurdles into automated, repeatable processes,” said Gunnar Hellekson, vice president and general manager for Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Red Hat Satellite 6.19, the management system for RHEL environments, is now generally available. This includes local vulnerability triage for air-gapped environments and an optional 12-month extension of Extended Update Support.

Unlimited lifecycle for critical systems

In addition to regular version updates, Red Hat is also announcing the RHEL Long-Life Add-On. This new option allows organizations to extend support for a specific RHEL version on an annual basis, with no predetermined end date. The add-on is available after both the standard lifecycle and the Extended Life Cycle period have expired.

With this offering, Red Hat is targeting the telecom, healthcare, and aerospace sectors. These are typical environments where systems run on hardware that lasts for decades and are subject to long-term regulations. “Stability is the bedrock of enterprise innovation. While many organizations are moving toward rapid development cycles, there remains a massive global footprint of critical systems that cannot change at this same rate or simply cannot change at all,” says Hellekson.

The add-on requires an active Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extended Life Cycle Premium subscription and is offered as an annual renewal. Subscribers receive critical security patches, priority bug fixes, and 24/7 technical support. The Long-Life Add-On will be available this summer.

Hardened Images and Fedora Hummingbird

In addition to the more stable RHEL releases, Red Hat is also introducing products for companies that want to move quickly. Red Hat Hardened Images are container images that closely follow the upstream open-source communities. As soon as a new version of a widely used runtime (such as Ruby) becomes available, it undergoes the Red Hat hardening process, and the image is made available on images.redhat.com. The images are free. Support is provided through existing RHEL or OpenShift subscriptions.

Fedora Hummingbird Linux goes even further. It is a completely new, free operating system that is also rapidly updated in line with upstream updates. Support for Fedora Hummingbird is included in an existing RHEL subscription. Both products are designed to support a zero-CVE strategy.

Oracle Cloud and Broader Ecosystem Expansion

Finally, Red Hat announced that RHEL is now also available via the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, in addition to its existing presence in the Oracle Cloud Console. Customers working both on-premises and on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) can thus configure their RHEL deployments more consistently and leverage existing committed spend agreements with Oracle. Red Hat emphasizes that OCI-specific optimizations ensure customers do not have to compromise on performance.

When RHEL 10 was introduced at last year’s Red Hat Summit, AI-driven management technology and post-quantum cryptography were also central themes. With version 10.2, this direction is further developed through automation tools and a more comprehensive lifecycle framework.