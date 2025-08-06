Arctic Wolf integrates with Microsoft, Oracle, OneLogin, and CyberArk

Arctic Wolf has expanded its proprietary Aurora platform with new integrations for Microsoft, Oracle, OneLogin, and CyberArk. The expansion is designed to help organizations combat fragmented tooling.

Arctic Wolf sees it every day: security teams drowning in a sea of alerts from disparate systems. Although AI should help, it is far from clear how the technology should be deployed. It only creates new attack paths, which also need protection. In short, it is up to security vendors to provide clarity for customers. Arctic Wolf hopes to take a step in the right direction with four new integrations.

Aurora breaks down data silos

Arctic Wolf’s Aurora platform already includes 200 technology integrations to break down data silos. The latest integrations with Microsoft, Oracle, OneLogin, and CyberArk cover critical (and current) domains. Arctic Wolf now connects to Microsoft Defender XDR for integrated defense across endpoints, identities, email, and cloud applications. Oracle Cloud Guard has been added to detect misconfigurations within Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

However, Arctic Wolf’s focus seems to be on identity security with the other two integrations. This is not too surprising, given that identities (both user accounts and service accounts) are under attack by cyber attackers in 2025.

OneLogin strengthens the identity side for Arctic Wolf customers with rapid detection of identity threats. The fourth addition is CyberArk Privileged Access Manager, which securely manages privileged access within Privileged Threat Analytics.

Alpha AI as the central force

Under the hood is Arctic Wolf’s Alpha AI, which rapidly processes enormous amounts of telemetry. Each event receives AI-driven analysis before it reaches Arctic Wolf’s Security Operations Center. Experienced analysts then provide evaluation, triage, and targeted responses. All of this is naturally aided by data from other sources, such as the quartet of newly linked solutions.

The company says this combination of automation and human expertise filters out noise and speeds up detection. The Aurora platform processes more than eight trillion security observations every week. That amounts to over 300 petabytes of data every year.

Freedom of choice comes first

“Openness is at the core of how we deliver better security outcomes,” said Dan Schiappa, President of Technology and Services at Arctic Wolf. “By supporting a broad spectrum of technologies and enabling rapid integrations, we empower organizations to effectively implement security in their own way.”