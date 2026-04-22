Arctic Wolf is introducing a new security tool that addresses a well-known problem in cybersecurity: the early detection of credential theft. With Decipio, the company aims to help security teams identify attackers the moment they become active within a network, before they can actually cause damage.

Arctic Wolf’s tool is being made available through a closed beta program. Access is not open to the public but is evaluated on a case-by-case basis and granted only to verified cybersecurity professionals. In doing so, the vendor is consciously opting for a controlled rollout of the technology.

According to Arctic Wolf’s own threat research, stealing login credentials remains one of the most common entry points for attackers. Moreover, this method is difficult to detect early on, as the activities often blend in with normal network traffic. Decipio was developed to make precisely that moment visible, even before stolen credentials are used for lateral movement or further compromise.

According to Ismael Valenzuela, head of threat intelligence research at Arctic Wolf, the playing field is shifting due to automation and stealthier attack techniques. He argues that organizations cannot afford to react only after an attack has already taken effect. In his view, Decipio was designed with a defense-first approach that identifies attackers as early as possible. He also emphasizes that sharing the tool within a controlled community is intended to foster collaborative efforts toward the responsible use of AI in cybersecurity.

Decipio reverses a known attack pattern

Decipio’s operation leverages a well-known mechanism within networks. Systems that cannot locate another machine send out requests to establish a connection. Attackers exploit this by impersonating the sought-after system and thereby intercepting login credentials. Decipio flips that principle and uses it as a detection tool. The tool generates network requests to fictitious sources that shouldn’t exist in a normal situation. Legitimate systems ignore such requests, but malicious actors respond to them.

The moment a response is received, it serves as an immediate signal that something is amiss. According to Arctic Wolf, this requires little configuration or historical data. The tool records the behavior, captures evidence, and presents it in a way designed to simplify analysis by security teams.

The decision not to make Decipio fully open source is linked to broader developments in AI and automation. Arctic Wolf points out that making defensive techniques openly available can also accelerate attacks, for example through large-scale scraping and reuse. By restricting access, the company aims to strike a balance between collaborating with the community and limiting misuse.