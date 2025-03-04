SolarWinds buys incident response startup Squadcast

SolarWinds recently acquired incident response startup Squadcast. The incident response startup’s technology will be integrated into the SolarWinds platform to help customers detect and resolve incidents faster.

The newly acquired Squadcast provides a cloud-based incident management platform. Using the platform, end users can implement solutions to incidents faster, minimizing any downtime. Competitors of the platform include PagerDuty and OpsGenie, a tool from Atlassian.

The platform offers features such as centralizing and routing, as well as suppressing, alerts, AI-supported alerts, notification rules, escalations, schedules and runbooks, among others.

In addition, the platform helps with post-incident investigations including root cause analysis, “squad management” and gives service ownership for data. In addition, the Squadcast platform integrates third-party tools such as those from Datadog, Loggy, Papertrail, Pingdom AB, Sebsu and Slack.

Other features of the platform include on-call management, incident response, reliability workflows and continuous learning capabilities.

Faster incident response times

The various tools ultimately allow users to create flexible processes, automate key incident management tasks and apply a human-in-the-loop method to reduce a lot of work and speed up response times.

According to Squadcast, using its platform delivers up to 68 percent reduction in response time for incident resolution. It would save companies 1,000 work hours and up to $500,000 in costs.

Integration into SolarWinds platform

SolarWinds plans to integrate the Squadcast platform into its own SolarWinds Platform for observability, revamped in October 2024. This integration should accelerate MTTR capabilities within its own platform. This will not only allow customers to discover incidents faster, but also to resolve them in an accelerated manner and thus achieve their maximum cyber resilience, according to the observability and IT management specialist.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. Until the acquisition, Squadcast managed to raise $8.85 million in three rounds of investment. Investors included DNX Ventures, Wipro Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures India Pvt.

