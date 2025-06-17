CrowdStrike launches Falcon for AWS Security Incident Response

CrowdStrike has unveiled a new incident response service for Amazon Web Services customers. The service provides cyber protection via the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform at competitive rates in the AWS Marketplace.

The new solution, known as Falcon for AWS Security Incident Response, was announced at the AWS re:Inforce 2025 conference. The service helps organizations respond faster to security incidents, mitigate risks, and strengthen their security in the cloud. At the same time, it delivers significant cost savings and an integrated security workflow to joint customers, all managed within their existing AWS environment, according to the companies.

Detect more threats in less time

The new service was launched in response to the increasing speed and complexity of cyberattacks, which CrowdStrike says are faster than traditional response methods can keep up with, especially in cloud environments. The Falcon platform is said to detect 96% more threats in half the time and investigate incidents 66% faster than other solutions, significantly increasing the likelihood of stopping breaches.

The Falcon platform does not replace AWS Security Incident Response’s existing automated triage and investigation workflow, but rather complements it. This creates a solution that covers the entire security incident lifecycle. The bundling of services simplifies purchasing for joint customers while improving their overall security posture through the AWS infrastructure.

According to Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike, speed is everything in cybersecurity. He argues that as cloud breaches spread faster and faster, organizations cannot afford to wait hours or days. He emphasizes that Falcon for AWS Security Incident Response gives AWS customers immediate access to Falcon’s protection. This, he says, makes incident response faster, smarter, and more accessible.

Hart Rossman, director of Security Incident Response at AWS, said that combining CrowdStrike’s AI-powered Falcon platform with AWS security services and competitive pricing in the AWS Marketplace offers added value for joint customers.

CrowdStrike’s services, including the new Falcon for AWS Security Incident Response, are available in the AWS Marketplace.