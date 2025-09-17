Wiz launches Incident Response service for cloud security crises

Wiz introduces a new service for organizations affected by security incidents. Wiz Incident Response (IR) combines years of cloud expertise with forensic investigation capabilities to help organizations recover quickly from attacks.

The service is based on research in which Wiz discovered some of the biggest cloud and AI vulnerabilities. Examples include a public DeepSeek database that leaked sensitive AI chat data and vulnerabilities in Ingress NGINX that enabled external code execution.

Wiz also discovered a critical vulnerability in Nvidia’s Triton Inference Server. These findings not only make organizations aware of risks but also form the basis for more effective response strategies.

Wiz IR builds on the company’s existing platform. The service integrates with Wiz Defend and Wiz Runtime Sensor to provide a complete security solution for cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.

Forensic investigation and rapid response

The Wiz IR team focuses on five key areas during an incident. During incident registration, the team helps organizations distinguish between false alarms and real threats. The forensic investigation uses context from cloud environments to map the scope and timeline of attacks.

During containment and recovery, Wiz IR provides immediate recommendations to stop attacks and restore systems. The team continues to actively monitor throughout the incident and flags new suspicious activity. Wiz also acts as a partner in incident management, ensuring that all teams involved remain aligned.

Available during public preview

Wiz IR is currently available as a public preview for any organization facing a potential cloud incident. The launch is part of Wiz’s broader mission to help teams not only detect threats, but also respond quickly and effectively when it matters most.

The service leverages the Wiz Security Graph to provide full context from cloud environments. This enables teams to act faster, reduce time to control, and limit impact during critical moments.

