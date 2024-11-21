Tanium Cloud Workloads keeps containerized environments secure

Tanium is further extending its endpoint management platform with enhanced visibility and protection capabilities for containerized workloads. The company will do that through the new Tanium Cloud Workloads service.

The growing use of containerized workloads increases enterprises’ attack surface and invites hackers to exploit possible vulnerabilities. Security specialist Tanium wants to address this and has introduced the suite Tanium Cloud Workloads as an extension of its existing endpoint management platform.

More insight and protection

The suite of security solutions should allow security, development, and management teams to gain higher levels of real-time visibility into their various workload container environments and better protect them from attacks. This would then improve the entire security posture of these specific workloads in both cloud and on-premises environments.

The suite of specific security tools should reduce the risks involved in deploying container environments, such as Kubernetes. This is especially true when it comes to identifying vulnerabilities and configuration issues in container images before they are actually deployed.

Strengthening security posture

Tanium Cloud Workloads offers a range of capabilities for this purpose, intended to strengthen the security posture of container workloads. The suite includes agent-based runtime container visibility and monitoring functionality for discovering and resolving suspicious or unauthorized containers.

In addition, the suite provides features for highly detailed identification of vulnerabilities within container images, including third-party packages and libraries. This feature also helps identify potential risks, such as supply chain attacks.

The solutions within Tanium Cloud Workloads agents integrate directly into Kubernetes clusters, allowing experts to easily implement monitoring and run-time policies. This reduces overhead and provides compliance within Kubernetes environments.

Furthermore, agent-based tools provide more options for integration, visibility, and real-time data management and control. Together with the overarching Tanium platform, this should provide robust risk management for container workloads.

