Open-source tool FuzzyAI makes AI development more secure

CyberArk is making FuzzyAI available. This is an open-source framework that performs jailbreaks on all major AI models and helps organizations identify and address their vulnerabilities.

The creators researched bypassing security buffers and generating malicious output in cloud-hosted and in-house AI models. FuzzyAI recognizes these vulnerabilities and can alert users.

The tool provides organizations with a systematic approach to testing AI models against malicious inputs. This exposes potential weaknesses in their security systems and makes AI development and deployment more secure.

The core of FuzzyAI is a fuzzer, a tool that exposes software bugs and vulnerabilities. This fuzzer does so through more than 10 different attack techniques, from bypassing ethical filters to hidden system prompts.

Add your own attack methods

FuzzyAI also allows organizations and researchers to add their own attack methods to customize tests for domain-specific vulnerabilities. In addition, experiences can be shared within a community to ensure continuous progress and knowledge exchange on attack techniques and defence mechanisms.

Peretz Regev, Chief Product Officer at CyberArk, explained that the launch of FuzzyAI is another step in the company’s AI security strategy. It should allow organizations to take a significant step forward in addressing the security issues inherent in the evolving landscape of using AI models.

Identifying weaknesses

According to Regev, the FuzzyAI framework developed by CyberArk Labs demonstrated its ability to jailbreak any major AI model tested. In this way, FuzzyAI enables organizations and researchers to identify vulnerabilities and actively strengthen the AI systems they use against emerging threats. FuzzyAI’s fully extensible framework is available immediately as open-source software on CyberArk Labs’ GitHub page.

