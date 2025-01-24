Microsoft reassures users: bug in Windows 10 patch is not a problem

Windows 10 22H2 users need not worry about a recent bug in the latest January 2025 Patch Tuesday update. According to the company, the bug is virtually invisible and does not cause any problems.

According to Microsoft, the bug in the latest Windows 10 22H2 update occurs in the Windows Event Viewer. This contains an error related to the SgrmBroker.exe file with the code:” The System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker service terminated with the following error: %%3489660935.“

The SgrmBroker.exe file points to the System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker Service in Windows 10. This service was once set up for Windows Defender but has not been used for this for some time. It has long since been disabled in other versions of Windows as well.

No problems

The tech giant indicates that the bug can only be detected when users closely watch the Event Viewer. Otherwise, the bug does not cause any problems for the operating system’s operation—certainly not in terms of performance, functionality, or security.

Solutions

Windows 10 users can disable the System Guard Monitor Broker Service to prevent the bug from affecting their system. The tech giant has published a roadmap for doing so. A future update will permanently fix the bug.

Other major bugs fixed with the latest Patch Tuesday update for both Windows 10 and 11 involve compatibility issues with various Citrix products. These bugs caused the Patch Tuesday updates to fail to install.

