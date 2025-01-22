500 billion AI infrastructure Stargate puts US in strong position

Shortly after Donald Trump took office as president, the United States is developing a grand plan for AI infrastructure. Project Stargate, worth $500 billion (about €480 billion), is backed by major technology companies. The initiative aims to keep the US at the forefront of the global AI race.

Oracle and OpenAI are among the first parties to invest. This involves tech companies strong in database and infrastructure technology and generative AI, respectively. SoftBank is also participating; this investment company has interests in numerous large technology companies. Oracle founder Larry Ellison, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son were all present when President Trump announced the plan.

Establishing a strong infrastructure is important for developing and deploying advanced AI applications at scale. As such, the three companies and other participating parties are directly providing $100 billion. The remaining funding will be realized over the next four years.

In addition to Oracle and OpenAI, other parties that describe themselves as “key initial technology partners” are also involved. These are Arm, Microsoft and Nvidia. They are contributing to the realization of Stargate through their expertise in CPUs, GPUs and cloud technology.

Start project Stargate

The first steps within Stargate have already been taken. For example, the construction of the first data centre began in Texas. A total of 20 data centres will be built for the U.S. AI infrastructure. Each data center will be about 46,000 square feet in size and will be used for applications such as analyzing electronic health records and improving patient care, Ellison indicates.

In particular, Oracle, Nvidia, and OpenAI will work closely together to build an advanced computing system. These parties already collaborate in other projects and intend to expand this collaboration within Stargate. In addition, the computing power of Microsoft Azure will be used to train OpenAI models, which will play an important role within Stargate.

President Trump’s role

According to Son, Trump plays a crucial role in bringing the project to fruition. “We wouldn’t have decided to do this unless you won,” Son told Trump. “For AGI (artificial general intelligence, ed.) to get built here, we wouldn’t be able to do this without you, Mr. President,” Altman added.

Whether Stargate is an entirely new plan or an updated version of previous projects is unclear. Early last year, plans emerged for a $100 billion data center project involving an AI supercomputer to be launched in 2028. This project remarkably also bore the name Stargate and involved Microsoft and OpenAI as well.

Global AI race

With the massive $500 billion investment, the United States will eventually strengthen its position in the global AI race. Many countries are working hard to improve their AI positions, with China being a major competitor to the U.S. Europe and the Netherlands are also making solid investments in AI infrastructure. The Netherlands , for example, is working on an AI facility.

Stargate may soon accelerate AI research and development, potentially leading to machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision breakthroughs. This could spur innovation in sectors such as healthcare, financial services and transportation.

A large-scale project like Stargate requires careful coordination between government, industry and academic institutions. In the long run, it will be essential to ensure a fair distribution of resources and opportunities within the ecosystem.