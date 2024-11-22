Amazon invests 4 billion in Claude maker Anthropic

Anthropic has officially confirmed the new investment. The $4 billion (3.8 billion euros) brings Amazon’s total investment in the maker of Claude to $8 billion.

The additional funding is not unexpected. It was already clear in September that Anthropic wanted to raise billions again. In previous investment rounds, nearly half of the funding came from Amazon, although other large tech companies have also invested in the AI company. According to both parties, Amazon remains a crucial backer but will remain a minority investor.

Thanks to the earlier billion-dollar injection, Anthropic already uses AWS as its cloud environment. The partnership with Amazon will now be expanded further. Research teams from both companies will collaborate on developing Amazon Trainium chips. In addition, Anthropic’s foundation models will now be trained on these processors. This means Anthropic is moving away from using Amazon servers with Nvidia chips. Trainium is seen as a cost-effective alternative to Nvidia hardware.

It is still unclear whether the collaboration will impact other areas. Rumors suggest that Amazon may want to use Anthropic’s technology to improve the agentic AI capabilities of voice assistant Alexa.

