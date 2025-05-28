Anthropic provides mobile Claude users with voice functionality

Anthropic is introducing a voice feature for its Claude AI bot. The feature, currently in beta, allows mobile users to have conversations with Claude via voice. This is another step forward for the company in its competition with other AI providers.

The new Voice Mode enables fully spoken conversations with Claude through the mobile app. The voice feature is now available for English conversations and is powered by Claude Sonnet 4. Multilingual support is pending.

Voice interaction with five different voices

Users can choose from five different voices and switch between text and speech during a conversation. Afterwards, they receive a transcript and summary of the conversation.

According to Anthropic’s support page, Voice Mode makes it “easier to use Claude when your hands are busy but your mind isn’t.” Users can talk about documents and images while important points are displayed on the screen during the conversation.

Limitations and usage limits of Claude Voice

The voice feature does have restrictions. Conversations count toward the regular usage limit, which is 20 to 30 conversations for free users. Only paying subscribers can use the Google Workspace connector that allows Voice Mode to access Google Calendar and Gmail. Integration with Google Docs remains exclusive to Enterprise customers.

Anthropic CEO Mike Krieger confirmed earlier this year in an interview with the Financial Times that the company was working on voice features. At the time, talks were underway with Amazon and AI startup ElevenLabs for possible collaborations.

Competition in the voice sector

The introduction of Claude Voice features is part of a broader trend toward more natural interaction capabilities for AI chatbots. With this launch, Anthropic is following the lead of other major AI providers. Google offers Gemini Live, OpenAI also has voice support, and xAI has Voice Mode for Grok. Anthropic’s own research shows that programmers are the most frequent users of Claude, mainly for code-related tasks. With the addition of voice, Anthropic undoubtedly hopes to appeal to a broader target audience.