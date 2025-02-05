Databricks acquires BladeBridge for accelerated data warehouse migrations

Databricks has acquired BladeBridge, which provides technology for migrations of enterprise data warehouses. The acquisition should help companies move faster to Databricks SQL, the product that allows traditional analytics workloads to run on the Databricks platform.

BladeBridge is known for automated migration solutions for more than 20 data warehouses and ETL tools. The technology uses LLMs to automate code analysis and conversion, reducing manual effort. This is to get companies on the Data Intelligence Platform (DIP). The DIP creates an environment where the best of data lakes and data warehouses come together to address fragmented data architecture.

According to Databricks, BladeBridge is one of the most advanced and popular solutions for migrating environments. Previously, companies used it to move from Amazon Redshift and Teradata to Databricks SQL, allowing them to run business intelligence and reporting in the DIP. According to Databricks, migrations from major competitor Snowflake are also taking place.

Traditional analytics workload

As with previous acquisitions, Databricks continues to invest in expanding its capabilities. CEO Ali Ghodsi emphasizes that Databricks SQL is the fastest-growing data warehouse solution in the market. Meanwhile, the company books $600 million (€575.9 million) in revenue from Databricks SQL. That’s significant growth in less than a year. In June last year, Ghodsi talked to Techzine about $400 million in sales. Databricks comes primarily from the AI world; additional revenue from traditional analytics could grow its market share.

The acquisition follows a recent $15 billion funding round, which values Databricks at $62 billion. The company expects to reach $3 billion in revenue by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Tip: After the AI world, Databricks now wants to change the analytics market