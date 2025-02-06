Microsoft adds GPT-4o mini audio models to Azure AI Services

Microsoft is expanding Azure AI Services with new GPT-4o Mini audio models. These enable more efficient deployment of speech-to-text and text-to-speech functionalities while maintaining quality.

The new GPT-4o Mini audio models are now available as a preview within Azure AI Services. The models are designed to perform audio-related AI tasks with less computing power than their larger counterparts.

Two versions

At issue is the availability of GPT-4o-Mini-Realtime-Preview and GPT-4o-Mini-Audio-Preview. According to Microsoft, both models have the advantage of offering advanced audio capabilities at a fraction of the cost of the GPT-4o audio models. Users can count on 25 percent of the cost of the existing GPT-4o audio models.

Both versions are compatible with the existing Realtime API and Chat Completion API for application integration, so everything works as it should.

The difference between GPT-4o-Mini-Realtime-Preview and GPT-4o-Mini-Audio-Preview is in their purposes. The former allows real-time, voice-based interaction, which can be useful for customer service and virtual assistants. GPT-4o-Mini-Audio-Preview, in turn, is aimed at high-quality audio interactions. That comes in handy for sentiment analysis and text-to-audio content creation, for example.

