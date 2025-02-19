Former OpenAI CTO Murati launches startup Thinking Machines Lab

Mira Murati, former CTO of OpenAI, launched her AI startup Thinking Machines Lab on Tuesday. The company has recruited about 30 leading researchers and engineers.

The startup aims to develop AI systems that integrate human values and target a wider range of applications than competitors. Murati, who left OpenAI in September, has successfully attracted prominent researchers. Most of the employees, 20 staff members, previously worked at OpenAI.

Barret Zoph, a prominent researcher who left OpenAI on the same day as Murati, will serve as technology chief. In addition, John Schulman will also join Thinking Machines Lab. Schulman is one of the founders of OpenAI and will join Murati’s startups as chief scientist. Schulman, who previously helped shape OpenAI’s artificial general intelligence ambitions, left for Anthropic in August to focus on AI alignment.

Distinctive approach

Thinking Machines Lab will also focus on AI alignment. That is, bringing human values to AI models. This should make artificial intelligence more secure and reliable.

Thinking Machines Lab differentiates itself from competitors through joint development by research and product teams. The company aims to contribute to AI alignment research by sharing code, datasets and model specifications. “While current systems excel at programming and mathematics, we’re building AI that can adapt to the full spectrum of human expertise and enable a broader spectrum of applications,” the startup said.

