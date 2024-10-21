Mira Murati enters competition with former employer OpenAI

Mira Murati want to co,pete in the AI world. A first round of investment is reportedly already underway.

Mira Murati has reached out to various parties to raise money for her new AI start-up. She left her role as CTO at OpenAI on Sept. 26, having been employed there for more than six years. During the time CEO Sam Altman had to leave his role, Murati took over as intern CEO for a few days.

Propietary models

Now she wants to be in that role for a longer period of time and she starts her own AI company. At least that would be a possibility because few details of the new start-up are known. The AI start-up focuses on building AI products based on propietary models. The information was shared by Reuters based on sources involved in the negotiations.

The amount raised could reach $100 million. Substantial capital is required to train proprietary models. Models require more and more computing power for training. This makes it difficult for new companies in the AI field to keep up with dominant players such as OpenAI and Google.

Expertise is spreading

Murati’s departure from OpenAI was notable, but not the first or last departure of AI experts from the company. Recently, though, the exodus has been extreme. Many of these are continuing their careers at competitors such as Anthropic and Safe Superintelligence. The fact that several OpenAI employees are leaving to join companies like Safe Superintelligence may be a sign that Murati’s company may experience a strong start. That is because OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever started Safe Superintelligence after leaving Altman’s company.

