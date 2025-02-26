Snowflake lets users directly interact with data in Microsoft apps

Snowflake is expanding its partnership with Microsoft by making data agents available within Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams. This integration will allow users to interact with their Snowflake data directly from within the Microsoft applications they use daily.

The integration, which is expected to become generally available in June 2025, uses Snowflake Cortex AI. The idea is that this will make AI-driven insights accessible to any user. An employee can access the large amount of structured and unstructured data in Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud from Microsoft tools.

Developers can additionally leverage these features via REST APIs to set up custom natural language interfaces between Microsoft 365 apps and data in Snowflake.

OpenAI models available in Cortex AI

By the way, the renewed collaboration goes further than just integrating Microsoft’s productivity tools with Snowflake. For example, OpenAI models will also be readily available in Snowflake Cortex AI. This integration allows companies to easily build AI apps and data agents within the secure AI Data Cloud environment.

Integrating Azure OpenAI Service into Snowflake Cortex AI enables organizations to use OpenAI models to analyze audio, video and text in real time.

With this integration, companies can use OpenAI models within the same governance structure as their data. Deep integrations with Microsoft Azure guarantee secure connections.

