Microsoft reiterates: European data will remain in Europe

This year, Microsoft is busy charming European policymakers. It is doing so again by insisting that Europeans’ data will remain on the continent, regardless of whether the US government requires access to it.

The repeated confirmation was reported by Reuters. All Microsoft engineers who have access to European data are approved by a European who continues to supervise them. This addresses an issue regarding maintenance, whereby US support staff are called in and can view data in European data centers. In this way, Microsoft is trying to deliver on its promise of a service in Europe that is owned and operated by Europeans.

While Microsoft reiterates its own promises, Europe is working on its own solutions. The Dutch ECOFED project is developing a federated European cloud as an alternative to American hyperscalers. Other initiatives, such as NeoNephos from the Linux Foundation Europe, are also focusing on digital sovereignty independent of US entities.

Response to European legislation

In April, Microsoft already outlined plans to protect user data when expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe. This also includes respect for European legislation aimed at curbing the power of large tech companies. The company wants to work with local partners in sensitive sectors to better comply with stricter data protection requirements.

The challenge is considerable. This was demonstrated once again when research by the NOS showed that almost all Dutch government agencies are dependent on US cloud services. With the return of President Trump, concerns about digital dependence on the US are growing. Microsoft’s European charm offensive is responding to this, knowing that the company is in a controversial position due to an account blockade imposed on the ICC chief prosecutor.

Promise in response to geopolitical pressure

Microsoft’s so-called sovereign private cloud is currently in preview mode and will be generally available later this year.

Whether Microsoft’s promises are enough to allay European concerns remains to be seen. The sovereign private cloud is a step in the right direction, but the fundamental tension between US legislation and European sovereignty remains. For many organizations, it will be a trade-off between proven functionality and digital independence.