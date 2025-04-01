Amazon makes Nova AI models accessible

Amazon is making access to its frontier intelligence models easier with the launch of nova.amazon.com. This new platform allows developers to explore Amazon Nova’s advanced AI models. In addition, the company is introducing the Amazon Nova Act SDK, which can be used to develop agents that perform actions in web browsers.

Amazon Nova is a series of generative AI models introduced at the end of last year. Via the new platform nova.amazon.com, users with an Amazon account can get started right away with the various models to generate text, images, and videos.

New is the introduction of Amazon Nova Act, an AI model specially trained to perform actions within a web browser. This is an important step for Amazon towards agentic AI, in which AI systems can perform tasks independently. The Amazon Nova Act SDK is now being released as a research preview so that developers can experiment with an early version of this model.

Easy access for different users

According to Amazon, nova.amazon.com provides a simple way to experience the different models. These can be useful for developers who test model behaviour or want to experiment with an agent.

Users can click ‘New Session’ for text output and select their model choice from the dropdown in the upper left corner. For creative output, they can click ‘Generate Image’ to access Amazon Nova Canvas, or ‘Explore Video Gallery’ to discover the types of high-quality videos they can create with Amazon Nova Reel in Amazon Bedrock.

Tip: Amazon Nova models can handle text, photos and videos.