AWS: Dutch among AI adoption leaders in Europe

Dutch companies are rapidly embracing AI, with a new company implementing AI every four minutes. This is evident from a report by AWS and Strand Partners. The adoption rate in the Netherlands is 49 percent, which puts it well ahead of the European average of 42 percent.

The report calls the strides made in AI use by Dutch businesses “impressive.” Over the past year, the number of companies using AI has grown by 23 percent, which amounts to approximately 180,000 companies in total. In a way, this is not too surprising: Dutch companies have previously proven to be very optimistic about their current AI competencies.

From start-ups to large companies

It is striking that AI adoption extends across the entire Dutch business community, from startups to large companies. Each segment is “pioneering AI in its own way,” the researchers say. For example, one-third of Dutch startups use the most advanced AI applications, compared to 26 percent in the rest of Europe. These startups combine different AI models for complex tasks.

Large companies in the Netherlands integrate AI more thoroughly into their business operations than their European counterparts. As many as 19 percent have fully integrated AI into their core activities, compared to only 3 percent in the rest of Europe.

Significant business benefits

The investments in AI also appear to be paying off. Companies that have implemented AI report impressive results: 88 percent report increases in turnover (an average of 27 percent) thanks to AI. In addition, 71 percent see significant productivity gains, mainly due to improved data analysis (54 percent), automation of routine tasks (46 percent) and improvements in customer service (44 percent).

These positive experiences stimulate further investments. Dutch companies have increased their AI investments by 20 percent over the past year, comparable to the European average of 22 percent.

Challenges to further growth

Despite the enthusiasm for AI, companies face significant challenges. The lack of digital skills is cited by 45 percent of Dutch companies as an obstacle to deeper AI adoption. Startups specifically point to a lack of money, with 50 percent indicating that better access to venture capital is crucial for their growth and innovation.

Regulations are also a notable challenge: 77 percent of Dutch companies do not fully understand their role and responsibilities under the EU AI Act. We have also noticed this ourselves in conversations with IT decision-makers in the Netherlands: when AI regulations (and relevant previous legislation such as the GDPR) are mentioned, it usually results in not-so-happy faces.

In previous studies, we have gained a somewhat more critical view of the Netherlands. For example, according to Cognizant, Dutch organizations are overly patient with their AI plans, resulting in a low “momentum score”.

Future prospects

The further development of AI in the Netherlands is supported by various initiatives. The Dutch government has expressed its ambition to create a strong AI ecosystem in the Netherlands and the EU. In addition, there are ongoing studies into the establishment of an AI Factory in Groningen, which should further strengthen the Netherlands’ position as an AI hub.

The AWS report also has some concrete advice for the Netherlands. According to the researchers, it is crucial for a successful AI policy that barriers are broken down. This means investing in digital skills, ensuring better access to financing for start-ups and creating a clear framework around the EU AI Act.

The figures show that Dutch companies are not only embracing AI, but are also achieving concrete results with it. With the right support, the Netherlands can further expand its lead in Europe and make the most of the economic and social benefits of AI.

