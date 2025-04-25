Datatonic acquires Syntio and strengthens expertise in data engineering

The British company Datatonic has acquired Syntio, a data engineering specialist based in Croatia. The acquisition strengthens Datatonic’s consultancy offering.

With this acquisition, Datatonic gains expertise in data integration, data transformation, and business intelligence. Syntio also brings a customer base that includes telecom providers, central banks, and retailers across Europe.

For customers, the combination of Datatonic’s expertise in generative AI and AI platforms with Syntio’s technical expertise in data engineering means that the combined company can now offer a broader range of solutions.

Future prospects

“This acquisition is a key step in our strategy to expand our global reach and enhance our service capabilities,” said Datatonic CEO Scott Eivers. “Syntio’s talented team and specialized expertise will be invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative data and AI solutions to our clients.”

Davorin Cetto, CEO of Syntio, is optimistic about the future. He sees the scale of the offering, the geographic coverage, and the combined capabilities as an opportunity to provide customers with the technology options they need to navigate their journey to a cloud data and AI-driven future.

Perwyn, a European private equity investor, backs Datatonic. The amount paid for the acquisition of Syntio is undisclosed.

