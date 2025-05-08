Elastic expands into AIOps through acquisition of Keep

The open-source AIOps company Keep Alerting is merging with Elastic. With this acquisition, Elastic aims to help users manage alerts and automate workflows. Keep consolidates all alerts in a dashboard and enables events to be correlated and prioritized.

Keep’s approach reduces noise and enables automatic root cause analysis. In addition, Keep’s workflow engine allows incident handling to be automated with workflow-as-code and a no-code visual interface.

Integration with Elasticsearch and Kibana

Keep is currently available as open-source enterprise software, and as a cloud service. The company is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and its products are used worldwide by engineers and operational teams.

In the future, Keep will be integrated with Elasticsearch and Kibana and remain open-source. Context from the Keep technology stack (alerts, incidents, service topology, change management, playbooks) will benefit from the speed and scale of Elasticsearch. At the same time, Elastic users will benefit from the high-quality AIOps and workflow automation capabilities that Keep adds to the Elastic Stack. Users of Elastic’s Observability, Security, and Search solutions can expect more AI-driven automation.

It is unknown how much Elastic is paying for the acquisition of Keep. Keep’s staff will become part of Elastic.

