Dutch The Digital Neighborhood expands through Consit Gruppen

Originally Dutch IT group The Digital Neighborhood acquires Consit Gruppen, expanding in Denmark.

The Digital Neighborhood includes several large Dutch parties, such as Pink Elephant and True. The group is increasingly positioning itself as a European player. This includes Finland’s Sulava, as well as Delegate and Projectum. The Digital Neighborhood is already active in Denmark through the latter two parties.

In addition to expanding in Northern Europe, the IT group sees Consit Gruppen as a way to grow its expertise in Microsoft Business Central, Dynamics 365 CE, e-commerce platforms, Business Intelligence (BI), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. The Digital Neighborhood focuses on providing custom IT solutions and consulting and does so as a Microsoft Solutions Partner.

The group divides its activities into four parts: Cloud Consultancy & App Development, Data Science, Cloud Infrastructure & Security and Business Management Solutions. Consit Gruppen will come under Cloud Consultancy & App Development. This branch also includes Sulava, Delegate and Projectum. Consit Gruppen thus finds a connection with northern European parties to grow further.

Consit Gruppen employs 60 IT professionals. They will join The Digital Neighborhood, which now employs some 1,400 people. After the acquisition, 550 specialists, engineers and consultants will be active in Scandinavia.

